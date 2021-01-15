Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,564.76

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,564.76 and traded as high as $3,249.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,192.00, with a volume of 759,482 shares changing hands.

WTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,564.76.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

