Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.02

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $16.15. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 100,706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

