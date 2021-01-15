Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. Thales has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

