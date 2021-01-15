Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $2.66 on Friday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

