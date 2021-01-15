Short Interest in Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Declines By 64.3%

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SVNBY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. Seven Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Seven Bank Company Profile

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

