Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TFRFF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58. Tefron has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

