Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

