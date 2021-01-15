Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Plantronics worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plantronics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

