Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Universal Insurance worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,050 shares of company stock worth $229,205. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

