Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of American Public Education worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,709 shares of company stock worth $83,790. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.