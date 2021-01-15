Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $521,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

