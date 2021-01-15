Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after purchasing an additional 777,563 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

PFGC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

