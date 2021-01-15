Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of NOW worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 507,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

