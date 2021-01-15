Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 260 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 11,878.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,185,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after buying an additional 414,615 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth $69,894,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 60.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 356,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 134,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $95.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. The business had revenue of $246.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.