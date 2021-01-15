Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,507 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

