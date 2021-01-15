Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

