Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $153.29.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

