Morgan Stanley Has $1.27 Million Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTEC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

