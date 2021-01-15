Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

