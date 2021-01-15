Morgan Stanley Sells 1,861,643 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of GoPro worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GoPro by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

