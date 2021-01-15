Morgan Stanley Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period.

PZC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

