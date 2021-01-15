Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

