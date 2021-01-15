Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to “Buy”

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

