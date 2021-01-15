E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

