Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 940,221 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,634,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 840,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,699,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 307,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,301,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

