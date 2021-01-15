Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

