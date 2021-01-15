Piper Sandler Comments on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE opened at $335.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $345.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,554 shares of company stock valued at $48,988,748 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.