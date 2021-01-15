FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.35 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

