LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.76 Per Share

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.76 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.25.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $313.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.79. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LendingTree by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

