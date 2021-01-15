Kingfisher plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kingfisher in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

KGFHY opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.