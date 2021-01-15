Ventas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

