Head to Head Survey: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) versus Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Color Star Technology and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Real Goods Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 1.09 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.96 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Real Goods Solar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

