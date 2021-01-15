United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.