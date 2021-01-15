Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $128.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.27. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,134 shares of company stock worth $38,182,158. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

