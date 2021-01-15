Veolia Environnement’s (VEOEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.61. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

