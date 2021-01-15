AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

