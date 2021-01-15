JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

