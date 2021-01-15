Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

