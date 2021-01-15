ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

