Smith Barney Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $149.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.