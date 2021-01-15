FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.