Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Guess’, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of GES opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

