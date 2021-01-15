Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

