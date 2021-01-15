Short Interest in Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Declines By 50.0%

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIXC opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. TIX has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get TIX alerts:

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIX had a negative return on equity of 216.41% and a negative net margin of 34.17%.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.