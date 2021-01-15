Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Drops By 44.4%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.4 days.

TMOAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Wednesday.

Get TomTom alerts:

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $10.31 on Friday. TomTom has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.81 million during the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.