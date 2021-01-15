Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases By 133.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

