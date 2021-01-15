Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

WWD opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

