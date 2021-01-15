Argus Upgrades Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.67.

NYSE LH opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $222.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

