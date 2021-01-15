Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.