Berenberg Bank Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $25.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.