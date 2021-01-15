Berenberg Bank Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $25.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.